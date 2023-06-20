Bethel Methodist Church organises exhibition and networking programme 

By Mercy Arthur

Tema June 20, GNA-The Methodist Church Ghana, Tema North Circuit, Bethel Society at Community 8 has organised an exhibition and networking programme as part of their golden jubilee anniversary at the church forecourt.

The items displayed for the exhibition included bridal wear, fascinators, pastries, clothes, beads, jewelry, food items, perfumes, and shower gels.

In an interview with Ghana News Agency, in Tema, the Very Reverend Major Daniel Ebo Ephrahim (Rtd), Superintendent Minister for Tema North Circuit, Bethel, stated that the golden jubilee celebrations aimed at purchasing a new bus for the Bethel Society.

According to him, the anniversary had a lot of programme-outlined events, of which the exhibition and networking programme was one. This initiative would help promote the entrepreneurs in the church as they would be exposed to other members of the church for easy access to stuff as soon as they get contacted.

He urged the youth to learn a skill, as it would help themselves and their families.

Mr. Jonathan Essandoh, Chairman of the 50th Anniversary Committee, reiterated that the Entrepreneur and Trades Association Thanksgiving was part of the programme outline activities, but prior to that was the exhibition.

Mr. Essandoh, however, outlined some significant factors of the exhibition activities, such as how it would alert other church members to easily access patronage of goods and services from their own members and how this event would help promote entrepreneurs to gain a high source of income and give back to the church.

“These activities would create an opportunity for the church members to exchange contacts and to purchase each other’s goods,” he added.

Mr. Nanabamyin Dennis, society steward, emphasised that the church consisted of members who are entrepreneurs engaging in various services; therefore, the plan towards the exhibition activities

The exhibition aimed at promoting the business ideas of the members of the church and also developing their businesses.

Mr. Dennis mentioned that the church currently trained members of the church in certain basic skills such as liquid soap making, beads, fascinators and educated them on how to register their businesses.

“It’s the church’s aim to help the handicapped of the society to involve them in acquiring a trade or skill”, he stated.

Speaking to Miss Dilys Yaaba Nyamison a cosmetic dealer of perfumes, lip gloss among others said this opportunity given to the traders to exhibit their products would help in attaining higher consumers.

Madam Anita Asamoah Bediako, a fashion designer at ‘With Christ in the Vessel’ fashion centre also stated that the exhibition would help expose her skills and to gain more customers.

Madam Rebecca Enchill of Auntie Becky jewelries who deals in beads, bridal jewelries also appealed to the church authorities to have this exhibition programme again to climax the anniversary due to its benefits as it opens opportunities for the members to know what they deal in.

Ms Sapomaa Yeboah, marketing manager of Days Products dealers of natural spices also added that the opportunity given to them by the church had helped them gain more contacts and customers therefore it would aid in the development of the business.

Mr. Emmanuel Ashitey, Chief Executive Officer of Berekah range of products dealers of organic shower gels and cream stated that the exhibition had helped him to link up with more customers and help to market his products well and urged the church to organize a skill training forum for the youth.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

