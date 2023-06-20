Meridian Ports Services spends GHS 300,000 to clean storm drain 

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, June 20, GNA – Mr Henry A. Okine, a Senior Environmental Specialist at the Meridian Ports Services (MPS), has revealed that the company spends over GHS 300,000 annually to clean a storm drain near Terminal Three at the Tema Port.

He expressed worry at the indiscriminate disposal of waste by residents of adjourning communities, which ended up in the storm drain.

Mr Okine said this when MPS embarked on a series of activities to mark World Environment Day with a focus on solutions to plastic pollution under the campaign hash tag “#BeatPlasticPollution”.

He said, “Most of this rubbish is coming in the form of plastic waste, and it is quite alarming; besides plastic waste, we also have faecal matter coming through.”

He stated that MPS had engaged some cleaners who cleaned the drain, however, it was not sustainable, thence there was the need for people to change their behaviour regarding improper waste disposal practices.

Meanwhile, the MPS, in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), sensitised pupils of the Sakumono Complex Junior High School on waste segregation and the responsible use of plastics.

They also presented 12 waste bins to the school to promote good sanitation and waste segregation among the pupils.

Mr Herbert Edem Kpodo, a Principal Programme Officer at the Greater Accra Section of the EPA, said children were being targeted in its approach, because they were believed to be the key agents for change, and could champion waste segregation.

Mr Kpodo said the waste bins donated, were already labelled organic, plastic, and paper as those were the main streams of waste generated in schools, to facilitate waste segregation from source.

He said the strategy would lighten the burden of recycling companies, after picking the waste bins for factory processing.

