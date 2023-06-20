Tomorrow is International Day of Yoga 

By Paul Eduarko Richardson

Accra, June 20, GNA—On June 21 every year, people from all over the world come together to celebrate the International Day of Yoga.

This annual event, recognised by the United Nations, aims to promote the physical, mental, and spiritual wellbeing of individuals through the practice of yoga.

As millions of participants join in both physical and virtual ways, this year’s celebration is set to highlight the unifying power of yoga, with the theme: “Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, a Sanskrit phrase, which means “the world is one family”.

The theme emphasises the interconnected nature of human beings and the need to live in harmony, cooperate with one another and transcend the barriers of race, religion, nationality, and other forms of division.

Yoga enthusiasts across the globe will participate in several activities, including breathing exercises, physical postures called asanas, and meditation.

The Indian High Commission in Ghana, on June 17, ahead of the global celebration, marked the 9th International Day of Yoga at the Black Star Square, which brought together many participants from both Ghana and other parts of the world.

Mr Mustapha Seidu, a yoga instructor at the Indian High Commission, says there are great benefits that practitioners can derive from yoga.

He says yoga improves the circulation of blood and oxygen throughout the entire body, boosts brain function, and increases intelligence and mental clarity.

“The practice of yoga can help strengthen one’s bones and joints and improve flexibility, stamina and good posture. Yoga can help relieve body pains and stress, and help one to avoid some diseases as well,” he says.

Mr Kwabena Danso, a 100-year old yoga practitioner is a testimony to the power of yoga to promote longevity.

He has practised yoga, including physical exercises, meditation and vegetarian lifestyle for about five decades and credits his vibrant health to the yoga practice.

“The greatest benefit I have derived from practising yoga is my longevity, because the practice helps me to remain strong all the time, ” he says.

Mr Vincent Birch Freeman, a former headmaster of Accra Academy and an avid yoga practitioner with the Ananda Marga Ghana, says it is important that people change their erroneous perception of yoga as involving acquisition of occult powers for magical purposes.

He says yoga rather transforms a person and enables one to live in harmony with nature and society as a whole.

The International Day of Yoga was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, following a proposal put forth by Narendra Modi, the Prime Minster of India, with the first celebration being observed in 2015.

The 2023 celebration, being the 9th anniversary, will see Prime Minster Modi leading the global celebration of yoga at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

