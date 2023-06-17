Akatsi South: Motor rider jailed two years for exposing private video of ex-girlfriend  

By Agbaxode Emmanuel, GNA

Akatsi (VR), June 17, GNA- Gilbert Asemuasa, a 24-year-old commercial motor rider at Akatsi in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region, has been sentenced to two years in jail by the District Court for circulating his former fiancé’s private video on social media.

The convict was charged with the offence of Non-Consensual sharing of Intimate video contrary to section 67 of the Cybersecurity Act 2020 (Act 1038) of the Constitution.

Chief Inspector Joseph Ajongbah, Police prosecutor, briefing the court during an appearance on June 2, said three years ago, the convict was in a relationship with a 20-year-old female past student of the Caring Sister Vocational Institute in Keta, and that, in January 2019 in the night, the complainant visited the convict in his house and they engaged in sexual intercourse.

He said the complainant informed the convict of experiencing some rashes on her private part during, which the convict used his phone light to observe what was going wrong there ostensibly to also film the private part without the knowledge of the complainant.

Chief Inspector Ajongba narrated that the convict had cautioned the complainant not to quit the relationship, and that failure to comply would compel him to teach her some lessons.

He further said the complainant later called for an end to their union after a misunderstanding had ensued between them.

Chief Inspector Ajongbah continued that the complainant rejected all the persuasive approaches used by the convict to lure her back after, which she received an unknown call threatening her of exposing her nakedness as a result.

He told the court presided over by Mrs Felicia Gandedzi that after realising it was the convict, who was threatening her, reported the issue to the convict’s brother but nothing was done about it.

The convict was later arrested after a formal complaint was lodged by the complainant with the Police at Akatsi, where the convict, during interrogations, admitted having taken the video but denied sharing it on social media.

However, after investigations, the convict was charged and arraigned, and convicted and sentenced to two years imprisonment in hard labour after admitting to the offence.

