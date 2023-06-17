A-ensonga Hearts constructs borehole for pupils at Kunkua

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Kunkua (U/E), June 17, GNA – The A-ensonga Hearts, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), has constructed a borehole for the Kunkua D/A Primary and Kindergarten (KG) Schools at Kunkua in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region.

The borehole, constructed at an estimated cost of GH₵20,000.00, was a request by management of the School to the NGO and would benefit a total pupil population of 303 and other surrounding Schools, including the Kunkua Junior High School.

Prior to the construction of the borehole, the pupils and cooks under the Ghana School Feeding Programme competed with community members at a nearby borehole for water and that often-affected contact hours and delayed their lunch time.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency after a brief ceremony to commission the borehole, Ms Kenndicta A-ensonga Ajene, the Founder and Executive Director of the NGO, said the project was funded by the Franciscan Mission Association in the United States of America (USA).

She noted that the borehole was part of the auxiliary needs of the school in the promotion of academic activities and indicated that at the time leadership of A-ensonga Hearts received the school’s request for a borehole, the Franciscan Mission Association in USA, also requested to support communities or schools with boreholes.

“Kunkua and another school were recommended, but the other school had a borehole, so Kunkua Primary had to benefit from this project, and considering the need and the urgency with which the Head teacher expressed his appeal for a borehole, we thought that they deserved it indeed,” she said.

Ms Ajene noted that the borehole would enhance and improve contact hours as it would keep pupils in class to study and achieve their goals, and not loiter about in search for water, emphasizing that it was critical for the auxiliary needs of pupils to be met to enable them stay in school and learn.

She thanked the Franciscan Mission Association for the support, and used the opportunity to advise the pupils to take their studies seriously so that they could become responsible citizens in their communities and country.

The Founder said apart from that borehole, her outfit had previously constructed another borehole for the Ayopia KG and Primary Schools and presented furniture and other educational materials to the Gorigo Primary School both in the Bongo and Talensi Districts, respectively.

Madam Monica Adongo, the School Improvement Support Officer of the Ghana Education Service (GES) for the area, commended A-ensonga Hearts, and the Franciscan Mission Association for the show of love and concern about the welfare of the pupils at Kunkua.

“In fact, when I was informed that A-ensonga Hearts was to construct a borehole for this school, I was not surprised because the NGO constructed a similar one for the Ayopia KG and Primary Schools some time ago, and I was at the commissioning ceremony.

“A-ensonga Hearts often looks at where there is the need for a borehole and acts accordingly. Government alone cannot do everything. So, we in the GES thank the NGO and the Franciscan Mission Association for this support and pray that God would replenish the resources used for this project,” she said.

Mr Norbert Azaasa, the Headteacher at the school, who received the borehole, thanked A-ensonga Hearts and its donor for the support, and said the borehole was a relief to teaching and non-teaching staff and pupils.

