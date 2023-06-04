Afi Amenyaku shines as Ghana pins down stubborn Nigeria to win WAFU B Girls Cup

By Francis Ofori

Accra, June 4, GNA – The Black Princesses of Ghana have been crowned champions of the maiden Under-20 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone B Girls Cup after beating the Falconets of Nigeria 3-1 on penalties at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

A 39th-minute spot kick by Skipper Stella Nyamekye was not enough as Flourish Sebastine managed to grab an 85th-minute equalizer for the visitors.

It was a tough start for Coach Basigi’s side who kept their lines clean from dangerous Nigeria, who had secured 19 goals in four matches coming into the clash.

The visitors took Ghana through an intense drill, sending in long crosses towards top scorer Esther Ajakaye, who was eager to grab an early goal to extend her goal-tally.

The Ghanaians kept their mentality high, giving the Nigerians no breathing space to dance through their defense.

A clumsy tackle by Flourish gave Ghana the advantage in the 39th minute as Stella Nyamekye beautifully left Nigeria’s Anderline Mberchi in a state of confusion to break the virginity of the game, ending the first half 1-0.

The Ladies in green came into the second half as wounded lions who were seeking to redeem themselves with an attacking plan to beat the hosts.

It was an impressive partnership between Stella and Maafia Nyame who proved to be big names on the continent, keeping the defence of the Falconets busy with their skillful play.

Ghana’s Abena Opoku was assigned to give Esther Ajakaye a bitter experience in the clash, as she completed her mission leading to the substitution of the prolific striker.

Just when the fans had given up, Afi Amanyeku came to the rescue of the Princesses in the 72nd minute to make sure she played an instrumental role in the host and win mission.

It was Taiwo Afolabi and Amina Bello of Nigeria who teamed up to divide Ghana’s defense to give Flourish Sebastine a chance to grab an equalizer in the 85th minute.

The dying minutes of the game was a shooting practice for the Ghanaians who packed up behind their opponents 18-yard box, looking for a chance to secure a winner.

After an exciting 90 minutes of exciting play, the game finally ended 1-1 as Ghana completed the task on penalties, beating their perriniel rivals 3-1.

Stella Nyamekye was adjudged the player of the tournament with four goals to her credit.

Northern Ladies’ Afi Amanyeku was also handed the Goalkeeper of the tournament award after an exciting campaign.

Esther Ajakaye also had the top-scorer award after scori g six goals in the competition.

GNA

