Routine workout session must be a habit – Cardiologist 

By Mercy Arthur

Tema, June 4, GNA – Dr Aba Folson, a Cardiologist at the International Maritime Hospital (IMaH), Tema, has advised the public to consider physical activities such as routine workout sessions as a habit for a healthy lifestyle.

Physical exercises should be encouraged and practiced at least five times a week for about 30 minutes to aid the heart to perform its functions well as well as other organs in the body, she said.

Dr Folson said this at the Ghana News Agency’s weekly health platform, dubbed: “Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility!” in Tema.

It aimed at promoting health-related communication to influence personal health choices through improved literacy.

Dr Folson was speaking on the topic; “Measure blood pressure accurately, control it, and leave longer,” which was the theme for the “May Measurement Month” and the World Hypertension Day commemoration.

She said physical activities helped to keep one’s high blood pressure under control by aiding the pumping of blood into the heart and other organs from the blood vessels, adding that living a healthy life should be a choice.

“Going to the gym is a good lifestyle practice, even though others who cannot afford the cost should not be discouraged from exercising but rather engage in brisk walking for at least five minutes daily.”

“People should also use gardening, which also serves one with organic foods, washing, and physical activities that help keep the body fit and the cardiovascular system healthy.”

Dr Folson said bad lifestyle practices such as high intake of red meat, salty foods, and foods with excess fats, such as saturated and trans fats, may cause damage to the blood vessels, leading to hypertension and other chronic diseases.

Foods with low salt content and those rich in fibre such as fruits, vegetables, wheat, oats, sorghum, and beans helps in preventing hypertension.

“You have a choice to live a healthy life; make the right choice,” she emphasized.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, the GNA Tema Regional Manager, called on traditional and social media managers to devote some time on their platforms for health professionals to educate the public on healthy living.

“The education we offer today through our media platform may save a life tomorrow,” he said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

