Western Regional NCCE Directorate engages security agencies on constitution week

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, May 24, GNA – Mr Justice Yaw Ennin, the Western Regional Director for the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has advised security agencies to treat civilians with care in the nation building process.

He said the security services must also defend and uphold the constitution for the stability and growth of Ghana.

Mr Ennin was speaking to the Ghana News Agency after he visited selected security agencies to mark this year’s constitution week celebration under the theme: “30 Years of Constitutional Democracy, Building National Cohesion through civic education and participation in local governance”.

The Regional Directorate engaged with the Prison Service, Fire Service, Western Naval Command, Air Force Base Takoradi, the Ghana Army, Apremdo, Customs division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Ghana Police, and the Ghana Immigration Service.

The Regional Director hinted of the pivotal role the constitution had played in the last three decades in shaping behaviours, promoting peace and order and lauded them for playing a part in that achievement.

Mr Ennin encouraged them to continue serving as role models of discipline, law abiding force and teach their families as well for the general good of the country.

