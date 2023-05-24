Convict tells court economic hardships forced him to commit crime

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), May 24, GNA – A 40-year-old tiler, Evans Hofe, has told the Hohoe Circuit Court that the country’s economic hardships compelled him to steal.

Hofe appeared in court on charges of conspiracy, unlawful entry and stealing, and was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

Pleading guilty to the charges, Hofe said ‘the living was hard for him’ so he discussed his situation with his accomplice; Agrah Bright, currently at large and both went to the warehouse of the complainant and stole the items.

Chief Inspector Charles Aziati, Prosecutor, told the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey that the complainant was a businessman, who traded in general store provisions and fertilizer sacks, which were usually kept at his warehouse.

He said the complainant sometimes hired a brother of the convict to convey his goods from Accra to the warehouse for him.

Chief Inspector Aziati said the convict at times served as a driver’s mate to his brother and embarked on such trips with him.

He said it was then the convict got to know the location of complainant’s warehouse and the types of wares kept there.

Chief Inspector Aziati said the convict discussed the warehouse with his accomplice.

He said on May 9, between 1200 and 0200 hours, the convict unlawfully jumped over the fence wall of the warehouse, entered, and stole 684 pieces of No.4 fertilizer sacks kept in one of the rooms of the warehouse.

Chief Inspector Aziati said the activities of the convict and his accomplice were captured by a Closed Circuit Televison installed at the warehouse.

He said while they were bringing the goods to Hohoe, they were intercepted by a police patrol team, but Agrah managed to escape.

Chief Inspector Aziati said the convict was brought to the police station together with the booty for investigation.

He said the complainant woke up the following morning and detected the theft and later had information of the convict’s arrest by the police.

Chief Inspector Aziati said the complainant came to the station and identified the stolen sacks as his.

He said the convict volunteered statement on caution to the police in which he admitted the offence adding that efforts were being made to get Agrah arrested.

GNA

