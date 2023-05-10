We will cook after payment of arrears – School Feeding Caterers insist

By Jesse Ampah Owusu

Accra, May 10, GNA – Madam Juliana Cudjoe, President of the Greater Accra School Feeding Caterers Association, says the caterers will not return to schools until their arrears are paid.

She said the Association was still awaiting payment of their grants for last academic year.

“We are requesting for payment of at least the third term of last year to enable us pay some of our debts,” she stressed.

Madam Cudjoe said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on their industrial action over unpaid grants.

She said they had a meeting with managers of the programme and expecting payments soon.

She said they were going through harsh economic situations, adding that, their debtors were on them.

Madam Cudjoe said they were also demanding an increment in their charge per child from 97 pesewas to GHC 3 to meet rising costs of food stuff.

Mr Kwaku Frimpong, a caterer at Teshie Laboma Presbyterian School, said they needed to withdraw their services to press home their demands.

The GNA in a visit to some schools in Accra observed that the caterers were absent from the schools.

Some school authorities who spoke with the GNA noted that the situation had affected enrolment and pleaded with the government to address the concerns of the caterers so, they could return to cook for the school children.

GNA

