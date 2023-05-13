Voting on hold in Ada Constituency due to ballot paper shortage

By, Ibrahim Bah AbdulRahman

Sege (Ada), May 13, GNA — Mr Seth Ofori-Ohene, National Democratic Congress Chief Election Monitor said voting had been halted at Sege in the Ada West Constituency at 13:53 hours due to shortage of ballot papers.

He said arrangements had been made to bring fresh ballot papers.

According to him, 898 of the 1,013 delegates have voted so far, with the remainder anticipated to vote as soon as the shortage is ratified.

Mr Ofori-Ohene in an interview with the Ghana News Agency advised delegates to be patient and praised their performance thus far in the process.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kenneth Kabu Kanoi, Ada West Vice Constituency Chairman, informed the Ghana News Agency in Sege that the party will receive 90 percent of the votes in Ada Constituency in Election 2024.

He emphasised that the party received 82 percent of the vote in the 2020 general election, and they hope to break that record and set a new one.

The Vice Chairman of the NDC Ada West Constituency asked delegates to behave properly, emphasising that it is an internal family affair and hence should be free and fair, with no violence.

“The task ahead of us is to win the 2024 election and break the 82 percent vote record set in 2020 by 90 percent in the general elections next year,” he stated.

Mr Kanoi emphasised the importance of party unity following the elections, saying, “We should not allow internal elections to divide us; they should rather bring us together.”

The candidates are Mrs. Christian Corletey Ofuteye, the sitting Member of Parliament, Mr. Richard Kumado, Mr. Charles Otu Sebbie, Mr. Fred Sebi-Doku, Daniel Keshi Bessey, and Mr. Kwesi Abaya.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

