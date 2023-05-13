Misunderstanding over voter list nearly disrupts Ningo-Prampram primary

By Laudia Sawer

Ningo, May 13, GNA – Voting for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ningo-Prampram presidential and parliamentary primary at the New Ningo D/A Basic School was nearly disrupted due to a misunderstanding over the voting list.

Mr Michael Kwetey Nartey, the main contender to Mr Sam George, the incumbent MP, insisted that 16 delegates cleared by a Tema High Court be permitted to vote, resulting in a temporary state of uncertainty, heckling, and jostling.

The Ghana News Agency observed that the police had taken over the inner boundary of the centre to secure the ballots and other electoral materials.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Laar Barma, Deputy Tema Regional Police Commander, intervened to speak to the two aspirants to address the issue, who saw reason and voting resumed.

The Ningo-Prampram Constituency had 1,714 delegates from 198 branches to elect the next flagbearer of the party and the parliamentary candidate.

Mr Samuel Nartey George, also known as Sam Dzata, is seeking a third term as the MP while Mr M

Mr Nartey, in 2019, lost by seven votes to Mr Sam George and has promised to win this time round to represent the constituency in Parliament in 2025.

