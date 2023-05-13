My father was not here in 2020 but I won the elections – Dr Zanetor

By Priscilla Oye Ofori

Accra, May 13, GNA – Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) of the Korle Klottey Constituency, says she won the 2020 elections despite the absence of her father.

It has been rumoured that her father, the late Jerry John Rawlings, former President, contributed to her winning of her previous elections.

She however refuted that claim, saying: “My father was not here in 2020 but I won the elections with an increment in my votes from 4000 to 8000.”

“I have a bigger father, God in heaven, and the spirit of my father is behind me as well,” she added.

Dr Agyemang-Rawlings was hoping to win the elections and would not entertain any thoughts of losing.

The incumbent MP said her team had worked hard for them to progress to the election stage and prayed that if given the opportunity she could do more for the constituency.

She said the position was not a ceremonial one, hence being a female was not enough anymore but one should be able to “bring something to the table.”

“If it was just being female then I have no business winning the seat because as the first female to win the seat in Korley Klottey, it says a lot about people not expecting just not your gender but a lot more of what you can offer.” Dr Agyemang-Rawlings stated.

She said that it was also about experience and one must be understanding on how to make laws, budgetary oversight and other activities.

The incumbent MP went round to greet delegates and cast her vote.

GNA

