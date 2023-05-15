Volta NDC delegates recall three MPs from Parliament 

By Maxwell Awumah

Ho, May 15, GNA – Delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region have retired three Members of Parliament (MPs) in a primary election.

The three, two of whom are women, received the exit notices in voter statements on last Saturday’s Presidential and Parliamentary Primaries of the Party held across the country.

Madam Dela Sowah MP for Kpando, and who is on her fourth term in Parliament lost a hard-fought battle to retain her representation, coming 50 votes close to victory.

Sebastian Deh polled 332 votes and it was his second attempt at pulling out the MP to retire the incumbent.

Afadzato South MP Angela-Tay had a resounding vote of disapproval from delegates, when she managed 235 votes while Mr. Frank Afriyie received the mandate of Parliamentary representation with a resounding 631 votes.

Angela Tay is serving her second term as MP.

South Tongu MP Kobena Mensah Woyome grasped a little to lose and fell short of 35 votes.

Maxwell Kwame Lukutor won with 597 votes while the MP got 562.

This was Mr. Lukutor’s fourth attempt, and he had to fend off three other aspirants including Mr Stephen Fenuku who got 347 votes, Jonathan Adusu with 10, and Vivian Abla Kpeglo who got four votes.

Mr. Woyome who is a Ranking Member of the Committee on Youth and Sports and Culture, has been MP for the area since 2009.

Mr. Lukutor, on his part, promised to work to make the Constituency more attractive for growth as well as uniting the delegates and other aspirants for the progress of the Constituency and the Party at large.

Some 20,721 delegates participated in the voting exercise across 18 Constituencies in the region.

A total of 18,695 delegates, however, cast their ballots in 16 Constituencies in the parliamentary primaries as two of the Constituencies stood unopposed in the Agotime-Ziope and North Tongu Constituencies.

In all, 47 stood unopposed across the country.

GNA

