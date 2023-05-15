NDC Primaries: Linda Akweley Ocloo retained as Shai-Osudoku candidate, calls for unity

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi/Christiana Afua Nyarko

Accra, May 15, GNA – Madam Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, Member of Parliament for the Shai-Osudoku Constituency, has called for unity amongst the constituents after her reelection as the National Democratic Congress candidate for the third consecutive time.

She said the victory was for the Party, and it was necessary they reorganised to canvass more votes ahead of the 2024 general election.

In a keenly contested primaries, the MP polled 673 votes out of the total valid votes of 1252.

Her two main contenders, Prof Michael Kpessa-Whyte, a third time challenger polled total votes of 560, whilst Mr David Tetteh Assumeng, a three-term MP, who wanted a comeback polled 19 votes.

In the presidential primaries, former President, John Dramani Mahama polled 1229 votes, with Kojo Bonsu getting 14 votes.

Addressing the delegates and party faithful after her declaration, Madam Akweley Ocloo thanked the delegates, constituency executives and all who contributed to make the election successful, fair and incident free.

“Hard work pays and so I wasn’t surprised. I knew I was winning though it was a keen contest and so to God be the glory,” she said.

Madam Akweley Ocloo said the poor road network was her priority and that she was working to bring to the attention of Government how deplorable the roads had been and needed urgent fixing.

“As an opposition MP, it had not been easy. When the NDC comes to power led by John Dramani Mahama, our poor road network will be a thing of the past. Let’s all work together to make this dream a reality,” she said.

The MP said: “I am going to bring everyone on board, this is just an internal contest and as a formidable force we will reorganise to wrestle power from the NPP in the 2024 general election.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

