Veteran Ghanaian musician Akwaboah Senior passes on

Accra, May 16, GNA – Veteran Highlife musician Kwadwo Akwaboah Snr. has passed away.

The legendary Highlife crooner died on Monday, May 15, 2023, after a short illness.

His son, Akwaboah Jnr., one of the top musicians in Ghana currently, took to social media to announce his dad’s passing while bidding him farewell.

Akwaboah Senior was a prominent member of the Ghanaian music industry and an inspiration to many aspiring artistes.

He was a talented guitarist and often played with some of Ghana’s great musicians, including the late C.K. Mann and Rex Owusu Marfo.

He was also a member of the legendary Ghanaian Highlife band, the Oheneba Ntim Barima Band.

The funeral arrangements would be announced by the family in due course.

GNA

