Veteran Ghanaian musician Akwaboah Senior passes on

Accra, May 16, GNA – Veteran Highlife musician Kwadwo Akwaboah Snr. has passed away.
The legendary Highlife crooner died on Monday, May 15, 2023, after a short illness.
His son, Akwaboah Jnr., one of the top musicians in Ghana currently, took to social media to announce his dad’s passing while bidding him farewell.
Akwaboah Senior was a prominent member of the Ghanaian music industry and an inspiration to many aspiring artistes.
He was a talented guitarist and often played with some of Ghana’s great musicians, including the late C.K. Mann and Rex Owusu Marfo.
He was also a member of the legendary Ghanaian Highlife band, the Oheneba Ntim Barima Band.
The funeral arrangements would be announced by the family in due course.
GNA