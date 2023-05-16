UN Assistant Secretary-General for Africa commends Sierra Leone for commitment to credible elections

By James Amoh Junior

Accra, May 16, GNA – Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee, United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Africa in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations (DPPA-DPO), has commended Sierra Leone for its commitment to peaceful and credible elections.

Concluding her two-day visit to the West African State, the Assistant Secretary-General commended stakeholders for contributing to the promotion of a peaceful environment ahead of the general election.

Sierra Leone is set to go to the polls on June 24, 2023.

The visit to Freetown, Sierra Leone, from May 11 to 12, was part of the Assistant Secretary’s regular visit to the region.

She highlighted that dialogue and political tolerance were key ingredients of democracy and stressed the importance of ensuring a level playing field to all political parties.

Ms Pobee called on all sides to ensure their supporters refrained from any act of violence while fostering peaceful, credible, and inclusive elections.

The Assistant Secretary-General re-affirmed the United Nations’ commitment to continue working closely with the Government and people of Sierra Leone to consolidate peace, democracy, and development.

The Assistant Secretary-General, as part of the visit, met with Mr Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone; Mr David J. Francis, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and International Cooperation; Mr Kellie Conteh, Minister of Defence; Lt. Gen. Peter Kakowou Lavahun, Chief of Defence Staff and other senior Government officials.

She also met with political leaders, representatives of women in politics, members of the diplomatic community, and the United Nations Country Team.

GNA



