Sissala East NDC using multi-communication channels to seek high voter turnout

By Mohammad Balu

Tumu, (UW/R), May 13, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Sissala East Municipality Friday resorted to the local radio station, horns and information service automobiles to encourage delegates to turn up for Saturday’s presidential and parliament primaries in the Municipal capital, of Tumu.

Voting, will start at 0700 hours and end at 1600 hours, at the Tumu College of Education auditorium.

Mr Peter Bawie Bawa, the Communication Officer, Sissala East NDC, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tumu, that he was compelled to seek assistance at the radio station because some delegates thought that the election had been suspended.

This follows the filing of the injunction by Dr Kwabena Duffuor, a flagbearer aspirant, over the voter’s register.

He, subsequently, discontinued the case on Friday and the court struck it out.

“At about 6.pm, the time for the major news, I begged the authorities of the Radio for Development, to allow the party to respond to the persistent calls from delegates to clear the confusion from more than 64 communities – with 96 polling stations.

The farthest polling station is more than 80 kilometres away.

Mr Bawa said: “Members of the party have received many calls from a lot of communities where members asked whether the elections would come off on Saturday or not?”

Mr Bawa said the planning committee had made arrangements for delegates who wanted to sleep over on Friday to be catered for in terms of accommodation and feeding.

Some 899 delegates are expected to cast their votes.

The Police, he said, had assured the party of adequate security.

Those contesting in the Parliamentary primary are Mr Duori Bennin Hajei, a development planning practitioner, Dr King Sulleyman Bachiesechang, an educationist and Mr Mohammed Issah Bataglia, also a development planning practitioner.

The Sissala East is very vast and delegates from communities such as Kalaxsi, Komo, Bawiesebelle and Gbenebisi will travel some 80 kilometres to Tumu.

GNA

