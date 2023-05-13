NDC Primaries : Duffuor withdraws from presidential race

Accra, May 13, GNA – Former Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffuor Friday announced his withdrawal from the flagbearer race of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

At a press conference in Accra, he said the Party leadership had failed to address his concerns about the primary document to be used for the polls hence his decision to pull out of the race.

Dr Duffuor said he remained committed to the NDC and the growth of the country and wished the Party well.

Meanwhile, the flagbearer elections of the NDC will take place in 275 constituencies, except for Manhyia South.

It is between former President John Dramani Mahama and Mr Kojo Bonsu, a former Mayor of Kumasi.

For parliamentary, elections will take place in 212 constituencies because 16 constituencies are on hold while candidates in 47 others are going unopposed.

Polls are expected to open at 0700 hours nationwide.

In all, 356,624 voters are expected to partake in the elections, which will take place in 420 voting centres across the country.

A total of 739 persons are vying for the various constituencies to be parliamentary candidates for the Party.

Mr Fifi Kwetey, NDC General Secretary said the primary document to be used for the elections would be the delegates’ list.

He urged all delegates to present EC Voters’ ID Card as a means of identification.

“I can assure you that all the logistical operations have been done for the ballot materials to reach all these designated voting centres in order for us to able to begin the voting on time,” he added.

GNA

