NDC elects flagbearer, Parliamentary candidates today

Accra, May 13, GNA – The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will today elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The presidential elections will take place in 275 constituencies, except for Manhyia South.

For parliamentary, elections will take place in 212 constituencies because 16 constituencies are on hold while candidates in 47 others are going unopposed.

Polls are expected to open at 0700 hours nationwide.

In all, 356,624 voters are expected to partake in the elections, which will take place in 420 voting centres across the country.

Two aspirants are contesting for the presidential slot following the late withdrawal from the race by former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor.

The two are former President John Dramani Mahama and former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu.

A total of 739 persons are vying for the various constituencies to be parliamentary candidates for the Party.

Mr Fifi Kwetey, NDC General Secretary said the primary document to be used for the elections would be the delegates’ list.

He urged all delegates to present EC Voters’ ID Card as a means of identification.

“I can assure you that all the logistical operations have been done for the ballot materials to reach all these designated voting centres in order for us to able to begin the voting on time,” he added.

GNA

