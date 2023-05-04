SCORE programme positions Ghanaian SMEs as eco-friendly  

By Francis Ntow/Jibril Abdul Mumuni

Accra, May 4, GNA – Some Small and Medium-Size Enterprises (SMEs) say their businesses have been given a more environmentally friendly outlook after receiving training under the Sustaining Competitive and Responsible Enterprises (SCORE) programme.

Drawn from the pharmaceutical, electricals, food and beverages and hospitality sectors, the SMEs indicated that they are now geared to reap the benefits of recycling and reusing of waste to preserve and protect the environment.

They made this known at the end of a three-day training programme in Accra to improve workplace cooperation, human resource, occupational and health safety, and sanitation and to develop eco-friendly solutions to production.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Saani Mohammed of Unique Farm Solutions said the training programme has aided his enterprise to implement eco-friendly solutions in the production process.

“Initially, we dumped all waste, but the SCORE initiative has made us explore alternatives to the waste we generate, including recycling for subsequent productions.

“Before participating in the training, my enterprise had some operational challenges. The implementation training has helped us to minimise waste, promote good relationships with staff, and increase revenue and productivity,” he said.

Dr Doris Kumador, a representative from the Centre for Plant Medicine and Research also said that the Centre had become consistent in developing and implementing eco-friendly solutions in daily production.

“Initially, the administrators set goals without engaging the rest of the staff. This has changed due to improved communication with staff, making them buy into the goals and working towards its achievement,” she added.

SCORE is an International Labour Organisation (ILO) global programme that improves productivity and working conditions in SMEs.

The programme assists governments, industries, associations, and trade unions in emerging economies to develop export and domestic industrial sectors through practical training and in-factory consultations to promote productivity, competitiveness, and decent work.

The Management Development and Productivity Institute (MPDI) is supporting the implementation of the programme in Ghana.

Mr John Mensah, a Coordinator of the programme explained that during the training, each organisation was assigned a facilitator to engage the enterprises on improved management practices, the adoption and development of eco-friendly solutions to production and the implementation of the Kaizen process that focuses on the elimination of waste in production.

He said the MDPI would continuously engage with the enterprises to sustain the improved management practices.

Over 300 applications were received by MDPI for the training, out of which, 74 were approved.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

