Samartex picks vital points at home to keep survival agenda on

Accra, May 8, GNA – FC Samartex 1996 scored in injury time to beat Accra Hearts of Oak 3-2 at Nsenkyire Park on Sunday in match day 30 of the Ghana Premier League.

Seidu Dauda Yusif scored the winning goal in added time to break the hearts of Hearts of Oak after relinquishing a precious lead.

But it was Kwasi Fosu who opened the scoring for FC Samartex in the 4th minute as he capitalized on a sloppy defense to slot home the lead, but the Phobians levelled up in the 42nd minute as the first half ended 1-1.

Back from recess, Linda Mtange got on target in 63 minutes to give Hearts of Oak a 2-1 advantage but FC Samartex equalized in the 80th minute.

Accra Hearts of Oak this drop out of the top four – as they lie in 5th place, while FC Samartex occupy the 8th spot with 42 points.

In Sogakope – Accra Great Olympics scored in either half to beat Kotoku Royals 2-0.

Isaac Mensah netted in the 44th minute before Michael Osei added to the tally inside 54 minutes to pick all the points.

Berekum Chelsea recorded a landslide victory over Accra Lions at the Golden City Park as they beat the visitors 4-0. After a barren first half, Stephen Amankona grabbed a brace in the 47th and 60th minutes of the encounter before Dramani Awuah and Henry Ainsu completed the rout in the 62nd and 92nd minutes.

Meanwhile Real Tamale United and Dreams FC sold out a goalless drawn game at the Aliu Mahama stadium in Tamale.

GNA

