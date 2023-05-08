Several dead after forest fires rage in eastern Russia

Moscow, May 8, (dpa/GNA) – Several people have died in forest and wildfires in Russia, according to reports on Monday.

At least six people died in the Siberian region of Kurgan, and 14 were injured, TASS state news agency reported, citing health workers.

The fires have destroyed more than 40 homes and several villages were evacuated.

In the Tyumen region, also in Siberia, authorities reported that a 49-year-old man had died trying to fight a fire in his village.

Forest fires also spread in the Sverdlovsk Oblast on the Urals, covering more than 54,000 hectares, the latest reports say.

Forest and wildfires often break out in Russia between spring and autumn, exacerbated by climate change.

Last year, there were also reports of a shortage of rescue workers in some areas hit by forest fires as men have been deployed to fight in the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine, launched in 2022.

