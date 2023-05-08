Gold Stars deny Kotoko a win at Baba Yara Stadium

Accra, May 8, GNA – Bibiani Gold Stars scored late to deny Asante Kotoko all the points from the jaws of the champions at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi.

The result extends Asante Kotoko’s winless run to three following a 2-0 loss to Great Olympics and a draw against Tamale City.

Sarfo Taylor scored in the 4th minute to give Asante Kotoko the lead, but Abednego Tetteh scored late to hurt the host.

Richmond Lamptey was restored to the midfield by Coach Abdulai Gazale after serving his oke match suspension. Also in the line up was Sherif Mohammed who partnered Yussif

Mubarik in central defense. Rashid Nortey, Rocky Dwamena, Steven Mukwala and John Tedeku were all in the starting line up for Asante Kotoko.

The champions were off to flying start as Sarfo Taylor poked in from close range for the opener. Asante Kotoko created a few more openings in search of the second goal but Bibiani Gold Stars stood firm to stop them.

The second half began in earnest with Asante Kotoko looking to double their lead. Steven Mukwala came close in the 55th minute but the Ugandan was flagged offside.

Appiah McCarthy, Owusu Banahene and Emmanuel Apau played intelligently to control affairs for Bibiani Gold Stars as they stopped the Kotoko midfield from functioning fluidly in the second half.

With the game heading to a close, Abednego Tetteh was set up by Prince Owusu to nod home the equalizer. The tormentor soared above all to head home a delicious cross from the left. A timely equalizer for the visitors and a heartbreaker for the fans of Asante Kotoko.

The League champions are in 6th place with 44 points as Gold Stars are one point behind them in 7th place.

In Accra – Legon Cities nearly threw away a three-goal advantage as they conceded two avoidable goals in a thrilling match against Nsoatreman FC. Eric Osei Bonsu scored for Legon Cities in the 10th minute but his goal lasted for only 4 minutes as Nsoatreman FC fetched the equalizer through Samuel Ofori.

Samuel Armah restored their lead in the 24th minute before Ahmed Rahman added to the tally in the 37th minute. The visitors reduced the deficit in the 45th as the first half ended 3-2. Back from the break both sides failed to score as the game ended 3-2 at the El-wak stadium.

