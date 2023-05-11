Profit and revenue up at The Walt Disney Company in Q2

Los Angeles, May 11, (dpa/GNA) – US entertainment giant The Walt Disney Company on Wednesday reported an increase in profit for the second quarter, in line with the Street estimates.

The company’s bottom line came in at $1.27 billion, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $0.47 billion, or $0.26 per share, in last year’s second quarter.

Excluding items, The Walt Disney Company reported adjusted earnings of $1.92 billion or $0.93 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts’ estimates typically exclude special items.

The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $21.82 billion from $19.25 billion last year.

GNA

