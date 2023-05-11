Youth Action Movement – Ghana holds delegates’ congress 

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, May 11, GNA – The Youth Action Movement – Ghana (YAM – Ghana), a youth advocacy organisation, has held its annual delegates congress to reflect on its success, challenges and the need for stakeholders to support young people’s participation in community development.

The event, which was also to commemorate YAM – Ghana’s 20th-anniversary celebration, was also used to call on the government to institute measures to safeguard the Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) of the youth.

The event, held in Tamale, brought together various representatives of YAM-Ghana, from the 17 active branches across the country to elect new zonal leaders to champion its activities and programmes.

It was supported by the Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG) on the theme: “Two Decades of Action: Fostering Youth Leadership, Partnership and Advocacy for SRHR and Community Development”.

Mr Aliu Iddrisu, National President of YAM – Ghana, speaking during the event, expressed the need for government and other stakeholders to provide the needed platforms to help prepare and build capacities of young people into community development.

Mr Gideon Leckson Leckey, National President of PPAG called for support for the growth and development of the youth and said: “PPAG, over the past two decades, has supported YAM – Ghana, towards empowering young people to become leaders and advocates for SRHR and community development.”

Mr Leckey called on the youth to advocate for policies and programmes that would affect their holistic growth and development.

GNA

