Latter-Day Saints to refurbish Mantse Tackie Tawiah I cluster of schools

By Stanley Senya

Accra, May 11, GNA – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has pledged to renovate the Mantse Tackie Tawiah I cluster of schools at Adabraka in Accra in fulfilment of its church and educational mission.

The renovation is geared towards enhancing teaching and learning to produce students with confidence and competence to contribute positively to national development.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Mr Gifford Nielsen, the President of the West Africa Area for the Church, said this at a ceremony to cut the sod and unveil the prototype of the project in Accra.

It was on the theme: “Rebuilding Mantse Tackie Cluster of Schools for Educational Excellence: ‘Say Yes’ to Our Future Leaders. Help Renovate the Schools”.

Mr Nielsen said the cluster would have a new library, ICT facility, borehole, additional classroom blocks, and an Astro Turf, which would benefit the more than 1000 pupils to be educated in a year.

Books and new desks would also be provided to ensure quality and effective teaching and learning.

He expressed the hope that the school’s curriculum would include more technological studies like artificial intelligence to develop the technology/ literacy skills of the children to compete favourably with the western world.

Mr Nielsen said the Church looked forward to helping other schools across the 16 regions of Ghana in the future, adding: “Our children are our leaders for today and tomorrow.”

“The Church of Jesus of Christ of Latter-Day Saints is happy to work with the Ga Mantse”.

Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse, said the refurbishment would help provide access to education for children within and outside the Adabarka community to develop their potentials and make them better citizens.

He said such initiatives must be implemented across the country to help develop the nation, adding that it falls in line with his vision to fulfil the mandate of his father, Nii Tackie Teiko Tawiah I.

He commended the Church for the support and encouraged the Government, civil society organisations, financial institutions, and non-governmental organisations, among other stakeholders, to partner with him to create a brighter future for pupils of Adabraka and the Ga State.

GNA

