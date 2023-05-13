Police commander lauds comportment of NDC delegates in Sunyani West

By Dennis Peprah

Odomase (B/R), May 13, GNA – Police Superintendent Eric Ababa, the Sunyani West District Police Commander has lauded the comportment of the delegates voting in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primaries in the Sunyani West constituency.

Voting for the parliamentary primaries of the party in the constituency could however not come off because of a Court injunction placed on it.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the Odomase Presbyterian Primary and Junior high school, the venue for the event on Saturday, Supt. Ababa said the Police deployed about 67 personnel to maintain law and order.

“So far, so good. We have already done our housework and even the comportment of the delegates have made our work easier”, he stated, and expressed the hope the delegates would continue to behave well for a successful primary.

Supt. Ababa gave the assurance the personnel deployed to the voting center would exhibit a high sense of professionalism, while maintaining law and order.

Meanwhile, voting for the presidential primaries in the constituency started earnestly without hitches.

More than 1,748 delegates drawn from 194 polling stations in the constituency were expected to cast their ballots in the elections being conducted and supervised by the Sunyani West Municipal Office of the Electoral Commission.

In another interview, Mr Augustine Kwame Boateng, the Sunyani West Constituency Chairman of the NDC asked the delegates to behave well and avoid tendencies that could mar the elections.

He said the NDC cherished its internal democracy, hence the need for the delegates to respect the electoral process and follow procedures laid down for a successful primary.

Mr Boateng said he was optimistic that the delegates would pick the rightful presidential candidate who would lead the NDC to an overwhelming victory in the Election 2024.

GNA

