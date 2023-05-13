NDC Primaries: Voting commences at Asikuma

By Prince Acquah

Asikuma (C/R), May 13, GNA – Voting for the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Presidential and Parliamentary primary at the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa Constituency in the Central Region commenced at 0900 hours

A total number of 1,360 delegates from 32 electoral areas are expected to cast their ballots at two polling centres in the electoral exercise.

The seemingly keen parliamentary contest is a two-horse race between the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Alhaji Kobina Ghansah and Mr William Adu-Oduro.

Hundreds of delegates have already gathered at the Breman Nwomaso School Park and are waiting enthusiastically for their turns to cast their ballots.

Officers of the Electoral Commission who arrived at the centre as early as 0600 hours to mount the voting booths are supervising the exercise.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

