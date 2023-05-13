NDC delegates begin voting in Central Region with 31,415 delegates

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, May 13, GNA – A total of 31,415 delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Central Region are expected to vote in the Presidential and Parliamentary primary on Saturday.

Dr Richard Kofi Asiedu, the Regional Chairman of the party, told the Ghana News Agency that the register of delegates who were eligible to vote was ready and all was set for the exercise to commence as scheduled.

The election is taking place at 36 voting centers with 47 aspirants of which 40 of them are males and seven females.

Six constituencies with six aspirants going unopposed are Assin Central; Mr. Nurien Shaibu Mugyimah , Agona East; Ms Queenster Pokuah Sawyer, Ajumanko- Enya- Essiam; Dr. Ato Forson, Awutu Senya West; Ms Gizella Tetteh Agbotui, Upper Denkyira East; Mr. Daniel Ohene Darko and Upper Denkyira West;

Also, he said three constituencies including Gomoa Central, Assin North and Effutu will not take part in the elections.

He, however, assured that the party was working to resolve the issues surrounding the affected constituencies, and that a new date for the elections would be announced in due course.

He cautioned party supporters to desist from any form of violence that will affect the elections, adding that the party had already put in place a mechanism to deal with any distraction which may occur during the election.

Meanwhile, at the Siwdu Sports Stadium, the election for the Cape Coast South Constituency was ongoing.

The officials of the Electoral Commission arrived at 08:30 hours with heavy security guards to maintain law and order.

As of 09:20 hours, the election had not started as scores of delegates waited anxiously at the entrance of the Sports Stadium to cast their ballot.

There was also a health stand to offer first aid to people.

GNA

