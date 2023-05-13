Ningo-Prampram Parliamentary contender threatens to challenge results if…

By Laudia Sawer

Ningo, May 13, GNA – Mr. Michael Kwetey Nartey, a candidate in the Ningo-Prampram National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary primary, has threatened to challenge the results if delegates cleared by a Tema High Court are not permitted to vote.

Mr. Nartey, a former NDC Ningo-Prampram Constituency Chairman who is running against the two-term incumbent, Mr. Samuel Nartey George, said the court ordered that the executive from both branches requested to vote must be permitted to do so.

He told newsmen at Ningo that the election would be ruined if those who qualified as delegates were not permitted to vote as expected, implying that he had no problem with the four other branches that the court had prohibited.

Mr. Kwetey Nartey promised to topple the incumbent because he believed his chances had improved after losing to him by seven votes in 2019.

“Sam George knows he’s going to lose; he’s the reason the police and other security personnel are here; he’s moving up and down like a military man; look at his demeanour,” he remarked.

He went on to say that even if the police and security were purportedly behind Sam George, he was safe because the people support him.

In response to a question about his opponent’s assertion that he paid for all of the expenses for the primaries, he stated that “the incumbent MP opted to utilise the common fund to share with his friends rather than use it for the growth of the entire constituency.”

GNA

