NDC Primaries: Security tight at La Dadekotopon

By Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, May 13, GNA –There is tight security at the Zenith University, venue for the presidential and parliamentary primaries of La Dadekotopon Constituency of the National Democratic Congress.

Police personnel were stationed at vantage points leading to the polling station to ensure peace and order.

Aspirants for the La Dadekotopon Constituency are Ms Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, the incumbent Member of Parliament, Nii Amarh Ashitey and Jake Adjei-Kwei.

Over 2,000 delegates are expected to cast their ballots.

Voting is expected to end at 1600 hours.

GNA

