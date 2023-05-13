Two-horse race underway at Nkwanta South to elect a candidate

Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta South (O/R), May 13, GNA – The two-horse electoral race between Mr Geoffrey Kini the incumbent Member of Parliament for Nkwanta South and his contestant Mr Narayana Osei Nyarko Charles, Chief Executive Officer of Denteka construction Limited is underway.

A total of 1,395 delegates from the Nkwanta South constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are voting to elect a representative of the constituency at the Kyabobo Recreational Centre, venue for the exercise at the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti region.

Mr Succeed Fiagadzi constituency secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Nkwanta South constituency in an interview with Ghana News Agency said, all the delegates from the 152 branches including party appointees are expecting to cast their vote in the exercise.

Mr Mohammed Atakorah, Nkwanta South Electoral Officer said the delay of the polls was as a result of the Court case instituted by one of the flagbearers, Dr Kwabena Duffour, but indicated voting has started eventually.

There is heavy Police presence to ensure law and order.

GNA

