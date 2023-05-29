NGO educates stakeholders on Sexual Reproductive Health

By Gilbert Azeem Tiroog

Bongo (U/E), May 29, GNA – The Purim African Youth Development (PAYDP-Ghana), a non-governmental organisation, has organised a two-day capacity building workshop on Sexual Reproductive Health and Gender Based violence for stakeholders in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region.

The participants, drawn from six communities namely Anafobisi, Dua, Zorko-Goo, Bongo-Soe, Gowrie and Zorko-Kodorogo, were schooled on the Legal framework on Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV), the Whistle Blower’s Act, Community related SGBV, gender norms, roles and stereotypes among others.

They were also coached on some of the channels through which they could report cases of abuse including the Ghana Police service, the Department of Gender and Social Welfare, the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice among others.

The workshop aimed at equipping them with the requisite knowledge to cause a desirable change in their respective communities by educating others and leading the campaign to protect, support and seek to empower women and girls against SGBV.

It had funding from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Mr Ali Akurugu Adongo, a Volunteer, PAYDP-Ghana, noted that there were rising cases of teenage pregnancies, early marriages and SGBV in some communities of the Bongo District and it was important stakeholders were given the needed training to cause a ripple effect by educating others.

This, he explained, would help sensitise individuals to guard themselves against engaging in activities that would find them at the wrong side of the law and help maintain peace and tranquility in homes, to enhance the development of children and the community.

Mr Francis Achaliwie, the Bongo District Director of CHRAJ, said the participants were equipped enough to educate others and urged them to employ the Whistle Blower’s Act when the need arises.

He said the Act offered protection for Whistle blowers and also came with some reward for whistle blowers who reported on impropriety in their communities.

Ms Helen Abeogo, a Senior Social Development Officer at the Bongo District Department of Social Welfare, charged the participants to intensify the campaign on SGBV in their communities to yield the desired results.

The participants at their first exercise after the training engaged tricycle drivers at the Bongo Market on Sexual Reproductive Health and Gender Based Violence while urging them to help fight against all forms of abuse.

GNA

