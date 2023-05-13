NDC Primaries: Voting underway in Ketu North

By Nelson Ayivor, GNA

Dzodze-Penyi (V/R), May 13, GNA – Voting is currently underway at the Ketu North Constituency of the Volta Region for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential and parliamentary primaries.

The polls, expected to start at 0700 hours, delayed for two hours due to the late arrival of polling materials and some logistical challenges.

1,276 delegates are voting in the keenly contested primaries in the constituency, where eight candidates are vying for the position to become the NDC’s parliamentary candidate for the 2024 general election.

The incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) is Dr James Klutse Avedzi, who is no longer running for the position.

Mr Tessu James Dotse, Ketu North Chairman of the NDC, told the Ghana News Agency that he was happy with the smooth conduct of the polls, so far.

He gave the assurance that his office was committed to ensuring that the polls ended successfully without any blemishes.

Some delegates also expressed satisfaction at the ongoing process.

