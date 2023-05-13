NDC Primaries: Voting starts at Korle Klottey Constituency

By Priscilla Oye Ofori

Accra, May 13, GNA – Election of the Presidential and a Parliamentary candidate for the Korle Klottey Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is underway at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly premises in the Greater Accra Region.

It started at exactly 0830 hours and is expected to end at 1600 hours.

Miss Linda Abban, the Returning Officer, Electoral Commission (EC), told the Ghana News Agency that a total of 2006 delegates were expected to vote.

She said so far, the electoral proceedings were going on smoothly and peacefully.

The EC has created four centers to make the process run faster and end on time.

A different queue has also been created for the aged, disabled and pregnant women to ease their burden of waiting for long in queue.

Police personnel are present to ensure orderliness and peace at the polls.

In all, three candidates: Dr Zanetor Agyemang- Rawlings, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Madam Meredith Naakai Lamptey Addy, daughter of Mr David Lamptey, a former MP of the same constituency and Nii John Coleman, an astute politician, are vying for the MP position.

In the Presidential elections, Mr John Mahama is contesting against Mr Kojo Bonsu.

GNA

