Ghana to host second Extra-Ordinary Session of Community Parliament in Winneba

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Abuja, May 13, GNA – Mr Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Leader of the Ghanaian delegation to the Community Parliament in Abuja has announced that Ghana will host the second Extra-Ordinary Session of the Community Parliament in Winneba in the Central Region.

The Community Parliament, slated for September to October this year, would be the second time the Session would be held in Winneba.

Mr Afenyo-Markin, who is also the New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for the Effutu Constituency announced when he presented Ghana’s Country report at the ongoing 2023 First Ordinary Session of Parliament in Abuja-Nigeria.

..“Winneba is very happy to receive the Community Parliament for the second time after it successfully hosted a delocalised Meeting and Extra-Ordinary Session last year 2022,” Mr Afenyo-Markin said.

“I know the second coming is going to be profitable to you Madam Speaker. We are for you and we promise our colleagues that they will have memories that will remain with them till they can never forget,” he added.

The 2023 First Ordinary Session of Parliament, which opened on Monday, May 8 2023 and is expected to end on Friday, May 26 had been convened under Article 21.1 of the Supplementary Act relating to the enhancement of the powers of the ECOWAS Parliament, which provided that Parliament should meet twice a year in Ordinary Sessions to provide a platform to deliberate and strengthen Member States’ position on issues of regional and continental importance.

Mr Afenyo-Markin, also a Member of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament urged invited ECOWAS Parliament staff, experts and the Media to take advantage of the opportunity to work relatable as well as enjoy the hospitality of Winneba, the capital of Effutu in the Central Region.

As provided for in Article 32 of the supplementary Act, the Session also provides the President of the ECOWAS Commission to present a general report on the implementation of the Community Work Programme to the Plenary where the House would be updated with developments in the Community, which was usually followed by debates, expressed opinions and recommendations.

Further, National Delegates also have the opportunity to present their country’s reports as a means of informing the Body on unfolding developments in their respective Member States and the status of implementation of their community’s texts.

GNA

