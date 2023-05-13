NDC Primaries : Voting begins in some constituencies nationwide

Accra, May 13, GNA – Voting in the National Democratic Congress’ presidential and parliamentary primaries has started smoothly in some constituencies across the country at 0700 hours.

In the Greater Accra Region, as early as 0600 hours, delegates had formed long queues waiting for election officials to open polls at 0700 hours at some centres.

At the Trobu Constituency, election officials from the Electoral Commission said the polls would open at 0900 hours because preparations were truncated by court actions.

The flagbearer elections will take place in 275 constituencies, except for Manhyia South.

It is between former President John Dramani Mahama and Mr Kojo Bonsu, a former Mayor of Kumasi.

For parliamentary, elections will take place in 212 constituencies because 16 constituencies are on hold while candidates in 47 others are going unopposed.

In all, 356,624 voters are expected to partake in the elections, which will take place in 420 voting centres across the country.

A total of 739 persons are vying for the various constituencies to be parliamentary candidates for the Party.

Mr Fifi Kwetey, NDC General Secretary said the primary document to be used for the elections would be the delegates’ list.

He urged all delegates to present EC Voters’ ID Card as a means of identification.

GNA

