NDC Primaries: Live updates from Voting Centres, Constituencies

01:15pm Asawase, Ashanti Region

Supporters of Masawudu Mubarak cheer as he arrives at Asawase voting centre

Supporters of Mr Masawudu Mubarak, parliamentary candidate aspirant, cheer as he arrives at the voting centre in Asawase.

01:05pm Chiana-Paga, Upper East

A total of 1195 delegates are expected to cast their votes four parliamentary candidate aspirants including the incumbent MP, in the NDC primaries at the Chiana-Paga Constituency.

12:50pm Ledzokuku, Greater Accra

Voting has been smooth in the Ledzokuku Constituency

Mr Kwarteng Gyamfi, the Ledzokuku District Electoral Officer has expressed satisfaction at how the exercise has been conducted so far.

Voting started at 7:29am, and as at the time of filing this report, 1,975 out of the expected 3,111 delegates had cast their ballots.

The contender, Mr Bernard Martei Korley had earlier casted his ballot at about 10:20am while the incumbent is yet to arrive at the polling center.

11:57am Asawase, Ashanti Region

Asawase Constituency: Delegates vote after hours of delay

NDC delegates in the Asawase Constituency have started voting after hours of delay due to a late arrival of election materials and some outstanding issues raised by the camps of the two parliamentary candidate aspirants.

Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka Mubarick is facing fierce competition from old foe, Masawudu Mubarick who is seeking to block the incumbent MP’s sixth term bid.

11:50am Bongo, Upper East

Prof Nsoh Avea makes second attempt for Parliament

Professor Ephraim Nsoh Avea, one of the NDC parliamentary candidate aspirants in the Bongo constituency has cast his vote.

The Educationist is making a second attempt to represent the Constituency in Parliament after he failed his first bid in 2016.

Professor Ephraim Nsoh Avea

11:20am Sagnarigu, Northern Region

Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini first to cast his vote in Sagnarigu

Alhaji A. B. A. Fuseini, the incumbent Member of Parliament, was the first to cast a vote at the Sagnarigu Constituency where a total of 1,326 delegates are expected to cast their ballots in the Presidential and Parliamentary Primaries of the National Democratic Congress.

Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini

11:00am Cape Coast South, Central Region

Parliamentary Candidate hopeful offers last prayer before voting begins

Mr. George Perry Atta-Mensah, one of the Parliamentary aspirants for the Cape Coast South Constituency, fell on his knees on the dais to offer a prayer before the start of voting.

He is battling it out with the incumbent, Mr. George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan and Mr. Hughes Amissah, an auditor, who is contesting for the third consecutive time.

Mr. Atta-Mensah who is contesting the Parliamentary slot for the first time, had always declared his intention to contest but backed out later during previous primaries.

Mr. Atta-Mensah who is also a musician, after the solemn prayer Saturday morning, stood for some time and kept nodding to acknowledge cheers from his supporters.

10:45am Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Western Region

About 2,300 delegates expected to vote across three centers

A total of 1, 833 delegates are voting at the Tarkwa community center, 117 at Benso Methodist primary school, and 234 at Nsuaem town parks.

Mr Ekow Essien, the Municipal Electoral Officer, told the Ghana News Agency that the exercise started at 0900 hours across the three centers.

Chief Superintendent Thomas Osei Ababio, the District Police Commander in Tarkwa, also said more than seventy officers have been deployed to maintain peace and order at the three centers.

10:15am Ketu North, Volta Region

Polls delay two hours due to late arrival of polling materials, logistical challenges

Voting is currently underway in the much awaited National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s Presidential and Parliamentary primaries in the Ketu North constituency.

The polls were expected to start at 0700 hours GMT, but delayed for two hours due to the late arrival of polling materials and some logistical challenges.

About 1,276 delegates are voting in the keenly contested primaries, where eight individuals are vying to become the NDC’s parliamentary candidates to succeed the incumbent Member of Parliament, Dr James Klutse Avedzi.

10:00am Bolgatanga Central, Upper East Region

Isaac Adongo goes unopposed in Bolgatanga Central

A total of 1,370 NDC delegates in the Bolgatanga Central Constituency are voting to elect a presidential candidate only, as the incumbent MP, Mr Isaac Adongo is going unopposed.

09:55am Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa, Central Region

Parliamentary contest a two-horse race in Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa

Voting is underway in the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa Constituency in the Central Region, where a total number of 1360 delegates from 32 electoral areas are expected to cast their votes at two polling centres in the electoral exercise.

Voting began at exactly 09:00 hours

The seemingly keen parliamentary contest is a two-horse race between the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Alhaji Kobina Ghansah and Mr William Adu-Oduro.

Hundreds of delegates have already gathered at the Breman Nwomaso School park and are waiting enthusiastically for their turns to cast their votes.

Officers of the Electoral Commission who arrived at the centre as early as 6:00 hours to mount the voting booths are supervising the exercise.

09:45am Okaikoi Central, Greater Accra

Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu arrives at Okaikoi Central polls centre

In calm atmosphere, with party songs playing in the background, Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu, one of the four candidates for the Okaikoi Central NDC parliamentary primaries arrives at the Apenkwa astro turf to monitor procedures

Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu

09:30am Ayawaso East, Greater Accra

Massive turnout at the Ayawaso East Constituency as NDC delegates elect parliamentary and presidential candidates

There has been a massive turnout of NDC delegates at the Nima Cluster of Schools in the Ayawaso East Constituency where voting commenced at exactly 9am.

Security personnel are present to ensure orderliness.

Supporters of all three parliamentary candidates have pitched camps at the entrance to the premises.

09:15am Ayawaso Central, Greater Accra

Two women among five Parliamentary candidate aspirants in Ayawaso Central

Voting is ongoing at the National Democratic Congress’ primaries at the Ayawaso Central Constituency.

Voting started at 0850 hours, an hour and 50mins late than the scheduled time.

A total of 1,711 delegates are expected to cast their ballots for two presidential candidates and five parliamentary candidate aspirants.

The parliamentary aspirants include Madam Sophia Karen Ackuaku, incumbent MP for Obom-Domeabra, Abdul Rauf Tongym Tubazu, Rudolph Collingwoode-Willia, Abdul-Razak Yakubu and Madam Theresa Mamle Gbekie.

08:35am Akatsi South, Volta Region

Mrs Akorfa Buabasa Asamoah, the Akatsi South Municipal Officer of the Electoral Commission (EC) has indicated that all are in place for the commencement of today’s Presidential and Parliamentary elections in the area.

As of 0730 hours, EC officials and agents of the various aspirants were observed by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) putting the necessary requirements in place for a smooth take-off.

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

