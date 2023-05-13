NDC Primaries: Preparations underway in Shai-Osudoku Constituency

By Christiana Afua Nyarko

Accra, May 13, GNA – Preparations are underway at the Doryumu Basic School, near Dodowa in the Shai-Osudoku Constituency for the National Democratic Congress’ presidential and parliamentary primaries being held today across the country.

NDC party officials are seen handing out identity tags to arriving delegates as they await the arrival of Electoral Commission officials.

There is a heavy security presence from the Patrol and Visibility unit of the Ghana Police Service.

Dr Michael Kpessa Whyte (left), NDC Parliamentary Candidate hopeful

More soon.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

