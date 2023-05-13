NDC Primaries: Trobu Constituency elects candidates

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, May 13, GNA—Voting for presidential and parliamentary aspirants of the National Democratic Congress is underway in the Trobu Constituency of the Greater Accra Region.

Over 2,000 delegates are expected to cast their ballots.

Voting started at 0920 hours at two polling centres.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Madam Efua Asomaning, Presiding Officer, said the process was going on smoothly and that they had not encountered any problems so far.

She urged all aspirants, delegates and other party officials to follow the laid down procedure to ensure a successful exercise.

Mr Abdul Aziz Ayitey Aryee, Chairman, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Trobu Constituency, told GNA delegates would need to show their voters ID card to be allowed to vote.

Police personnel are at the polling stations to maintain law and order.

There are four aspirants contesting for the NDC parliamentary primaries in the Constituency namely; Dr John Kofi Halm, Mr Kojo Mensah, Apostle Elijah Arthur and Mr Kwame Olympio.

GNA

