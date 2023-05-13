NDC Krowor Primaries: Party targets 80 per cent turnout

By Edward Acquah

Accra, May 13, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is targeting 80 per cent voter turn out in its primaries at Krowor in the Greater Accra Region.

Mr Kwaku Narh, NDC Director of Elections at Krowor told the Ghana News Agency that the Party was confident that about 80 per cent of delegates would have voted by close of day.

Voting is underway in a calm and relaxed atmosphere at the Saint Francis Preparatory School at Nungua, where the primaries are been held under the supervision of the Electoral Commission with the support of the Krowor Constituency Elections Committee.

Voting commenced at about 0710 hours on Saturday.

The Ghana News Agency gathered that voting materials arrived at the voting Centre about 05:30 hours.

A total of 2,129 delegates drawn from 15 Wards are expected to cast their ballots.

To speed up the process, three voting centres have been created.

About 30 police officers have been deployed at the Centre to maintain law and order.

Delegates without accreditation are not allowed to enter the voting area.

Mr Narh said the Elections Committee was thus far impressed with the EC’s work.

“We anticipated the challenges so we started engaging the EC since yesterday. We have been collaborating with them and they have done extremely well.” Mr Narh said.

He said the committee had put in place adequate measures and had engaged all the aspirants on the electoral guidelines to avoid disagreements on the election day.

Voting is expected to close at 1600hours.

Five aspirants are seeking to lead the NDC in the Krowor Constituency for the 2024 parliamentary elections.

The aspirants are: Agnes Naa Momo Lartey; Dorcas Naa Korley; Daniel Alabi; Enoch Bortey Borquaye Manison, and Edgar Nii Kpakpo Addo.

