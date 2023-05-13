Peaceful voting continues in NDC presidential and parliamentary polls in E/R

By GNA Eastern Team

Aburi (E/R), May 13, GNA – Voters in the Eastern Region have started casting their ballots for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential and parliamentary elections as party officials express confidence in a peaceful and successful election process.

The estimated 35,613 delegates expected to cast their ballots have been urged by regional party officials to remain composed and adhere to the rules of the voting process supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Mr. Jamal Jamal Konney, Eastern Regional Secretary of the NDC, told the Ghana News Agency that presidential elections were scheduled in 33 constituencies, while parliamentary elections would be held in 29.

He stated that there were 78 parliamentary candidates running, with seven running unopposed.

The Electoral Commission is responsible for ensuring that the elections are free, fair, and transparent.

The high number of parliamentary candidates indicates a strong interest in the democratic process in Ghana.

A visit by the GNA team to the Akuapim South Constituency at 0700 hours revealed that electors had congregated at Aburi in ready to vote, but voting had not begun as of 1000 hours.

Mr. Benny K. Okyere, chairman of the NDC’s Akuapem South Constituency, attributed the delay to the late arrival of election materials from Koforidua, but expressed confidence that voting would resume smoothly once the election materials were properly arranged.

He mentioned four potential parliamentary candidates: Mr. Paul Osai Offei, Ms Lawrencia Dziwornu, Mr. Samuel Nuamah Donkor, and Mr. Samuel Aboagye Essah.

There will be 967 delegates voting, including 936 delegates from the branches, 28 delegates from constituency executives, and three former government appointees.

According to the chairman, 50 police officers and 20 private security professionals have been assigned to keep peace and order.

At Suhum, voting is taking place at Amanhyia R/C Primary School in Suhum, in the Suhum Constituency.

The GNA team noticed that the EC officials arrived at the venue at 0630 hours and were busy arranging electoral equipment there.

The security professionals are ensuring that the voting process runs smoothly without any disruptions or violence.

In all, five parliamentary candidates are contesting to represent the NDC in the seat. They are Mr. Kofi Adjei Otuo, Samuel Brunce Nyarko, Rev. James Ofoe Batsa, P.A. Kwadwo Tabiri, and Richard Boakye Yermoh

Mr Amaglo Foster, Deputy Director of Elections of the NDC in Suhum Constituency, said about 1,450 delegates were expected to cast their votes for both the parliamentary and presidential elections.

He also mentioned that the party had put in place adequate measures to ensure a peaceful and transparent election process.

Chief Superintendent Issah Mohammed, Suhum Municipal Police Commander and Head of Security stated that around 40 police officers have been dispatched to maintain law and order.

Mr Richard Dzipha Afasi, Suhum Constituency Chairman of the NDC, expressed confidence that voting would complete by 1600 hours, even though polls began at about 0800 hours in Suhum.

At Akim Oda, Mr. Kofi Annan Nunoo, Birim Central Municipal Electoral Commission Officer, said voting in the Akim Oda Constituency began at 0900 hours at the Akim Aboabo durbar grounds.

Mr Jones Asante, a businessperson, is the single parliamentary candidate and will face no opposition. Mr. Benjamin Agbesi, the NDC’s Communication Officer in Akim Oda Constituency, indicated that Mr. Asante was running unopposed for the second time, noting that no one else had filled out a form to seek the seat.

He stated that about 535 delegates are expected to vote. Voting was going on successfully with the help of the delegate list and the picture book, he added, under strict security supervision from the EC. Likewise, in the New Juaben South Constituency, 1575 delegates are scheduled to vote.

The delegates will be voting to elect presidential and parliamentary candidates to lead the NDC for Ghana’s next general elections, that is, 2024.

The election is expected to be highly contested, with several candidates vying for various positions.

