NDC Primaries: Voting in La Dadekotopon underway

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, May 13, GNA – Voting has started at the La Dade-Kotopon Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the presidential and parliamentary elections.

The incumbent Member of Parliament, Ms. Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, is fighting for a renewal of her mandate against Nii Amarh Ashitey and Jake Adjei-Kwei.

Some 2,294 delegates are expected to cast their ballots.

Kofi Frimpong, the Presiding Officer, stated in an interview with the Ghana News Agency that proceedings were going on as planned.

He said the election materials had arrived at 0630 hour and that all logistics were in place for the start of voting.

“So far there are no challenges; we have given ourselves 0730 hours to start the polls and hope they end successfully,” he said.

Security personnel were in attendance to ensure peace and order.

Polling agents for the aspirants were also around to ensure a smooth exercise.

The polling station has been divided into four for smooth facilitation of the elections.

Polling Station Centre A has Burma Camp, cantonment, La Wireless, and Adobetor.

Polling Station Centre B: Labone, La Kpanaa, Kaajanor, and Ako Adjei.

Polling Station Centre C: Kojo Sardine, Aviemore, Bandline, and Opetentum.

Polling Station Centre D is made up of Kowe Abese Abafum, Mantiase, Tse Addo, and Kpseshie.

Mr Emmanuel Kwarpong, the Director of Elections for the NDC at La Dade-Kotopon, told the delegates that they could use a voter ID, Ghana card, or party card for voting.

In an interview, the aspirants were optimistic about winning the elections and called for calm.

Voting is expected to end at 1600 hours.

GNA



