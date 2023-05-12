NDC Parliamentary aspirant bemoans poor child upbringing in Kintampo South 

By Jerry Azanduna

Jema (BE/R), May 12, GNA – Ms. Felicia Adjei, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) aspiring parliamentary candidate for Kintampo South has expressed worry about the poor parenting the constituency.

She claimed that paradoxically most parents had neglected their responsibilities and rather focused on material wealth acquisition, saying the situation was a threat to the holistic growth of children, especially girl-children in the area.

Ms. Adjei was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Jema, the constituency capital, Bono East Region about the reason of her desire for re-election to parliament.

She noted most young boys and girls were being misled by the negative effects of social media and peer pressure due to poor parenting resulting from lack of having enough time to monitor and supervise the day-to-day activities of their children.

Ms. Adjei consequently blamed the increase in teenage pregnancy on forced child-marriage and other social vices militating against the general good of girl-children in the area.

He said the failure of stakeholders such as the local religious bodies, parents and teachers to strategically play their roles in preparing those young ones for responsible lives in future.

The ex-parliamentarian stated she was therefore seeking for the nod of the party’s delegates in the upcoming primaries and proceed with effective campaign to recapture the seat from the New Patriotic Party in the Election 2024 to enable her to lead in addressing those social challenges to create a path of promising future for the young boys and girls in the area.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

