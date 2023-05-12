Mahama’s convoy has not been involved in an accident 

Accra, May 12, GNA – The Campaign Team and convoy of former President John Dramani Mahama has not been involved in an accident.

A statement issued by Madam Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the Campaign Spokesperson of former President Mahama, copied to the Ghana News Agency said neither had the campaign been called off nor suspended.

It noted that former President Mahama had finished meeting branch and constituency executives of Yapei Kusawgu and Daboya.

“The evidence is on his Social Media (SM) platforms, on WoezorTV and its SM handles,” it stated.

The statement said there was an accident involving a regional team that was traveling to the Yapei constituency, ahead of the former President Mahama’s campaign team convoy.

It said former President Mahama stopped to assist the accident victims, who had been transported to the hospital for treatment.

“We are unable to confirm the identities of those who were injured,” it stated.

