NDC Primaries: Voting progressing steadily in Ayawaso Central

By Benjamin A. Commey

Accra, May 13, GNA – Voting has commenced at the National Democratic Congress’ primaries at the Ayawaso Central Constituency.

Voting started at 0850 hours.

A total of 1,711 delegates are expected to cast their ballots for two presidential candidates and five parliamentary aspirants.

The presidential position is being contested by former President John Dramani Mahama and a former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu.

Dr Kwabena Duffuor withdrew from the contest barely 12 hours before the commencement of polls today.

The parliamentary aspirants are Madam Sophia Karen Ackuaku, incumbent Member of Parliament for Obom-Domeabra Constituency, who have relocated to Ayawaso Central, Mr Abdul Rauf Tongym Tubazu, Mr Rudolph Collingwoode-Willia, Mr Abdul-Razak Yakubu and Madam Theresa Mamle Gbekie.

The exercise is progressing smoothly after some heated arguments over the late start of voting.

Three polling centres have been constituted to hasten the electoral process.

Security remains tight at the centre as they insist on “no accreditation, no entry,” for everyone, including journalists.

Speaking in an interview with the media, Mr Harry Otu Hesse, NDC Chairman for Ayawaso Central Constituency, said the elections commenced late due to circumstances beyond their control.

However, he was optimistic polls would close at the scheduled time of 1600 hours.

“The exercise is a bit fast so roughly by 1500-1600 hours, polls will be completed,” he added.

GNA

