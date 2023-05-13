NDC Primaries: Let’s give John Mahama convincing victory—Group urges delegates

Accra, May 13, GNA—Positive Action for Development Organisation (PADO), a Non-Governmental Organisation, has urged delegates participating in today’s presidential primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to vote “massively” for former President John Dramani Mahama.

A statement by the Organisation urged the delegates to give Mr Mahama a convincing victory of about 95–99 per cent to set the tone for “sweet victory come election 2024″.

It said regrettably, the current government had destroyed “almost all the fortunes” of the country and that it was obligatory for the opposition NDC to elect a presidential candidate who was “God-fearing with a can-do spirit and a vision for the nation…”

“Remember, this is a prelude to election 2024, a communal labour that demands our attention and devotion,” the statement said.

Positive Action for Development Organisation is non-partisan and non- governmental policy think-thank that seeks to champion multi-party democracy, rule of law, economic freedom, development, good governance, self-reliance and egalitarianism by way of promoting good policies and reprimanding bad governance.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

