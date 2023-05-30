Minerals Commission engages Eastern Region communities on mineral right obligations

By Emelia B. Addae

Bueryonye (E/R) May 30, GNA – The Inspectorate Division of the Minerals Commission in the Eastern Region has organised a workshop to educate communities in quarry mining enclaves of their responsibilities regarding land ownership and environmental impact mitigation.

The workshop was themed, “Obligation of Mineral Right Holder on Land Ownership and Environmental Impact Mitigation: What Landowners and Lawful Occupiers Need to Know.”

During the event, several community members voiced their displeasure over mining companies that shirk their corporate social responsibilities as well as unannounced blasting by some companies in violation of environmental regulations.

It was held at Bueryonye in the Yilo Krobo Municipality, and it brought together several community members from both Yilo and Lower Manya Krobo municipalities where quarry mining takes place.

Participants were taken through many topics that included conflict resolution approach; the rights of the mineral right holder; procedures for acquiring mineral right; and landowners of host communities knowing their rights.

Mr Desmond Boahen, Eastern Regional Head of the Minerals Commission, explained that minerals were substances in solid or liquid form occurring naturally in or on the earth, or in or beneath the seabed, formed by or subject to geological processes, including industrial minerals, but excluding petroleum.

He said mineral rights and surface rights were governed by separate legal regimes, and when they are held by different parties, the owner of mineral rights must negotiate access to the property with the holder of surface rights.

He indicated that the surface rights holder was entitled to compensation for any disturbance or damage to the land’s surface, while the holder of mineral rights is required to restore the land after mineral extraction activities were concluded.

He further explained that the laws and regulations governing mineral rights were intended to ensure that mineral resources in Ghana are exploited in a responsible, sustainable, and transparent manner, while providing benefits to the Ghanaian people and fostering local development.

Dademantse Abraham Narh of the Okper/Oduglase community expressed concern regarding the reluctance of quarry companies to provide development initiatives as part of their social corporate responsibility.

He stated that quarry companies were expected to provide safe drinking water, rehabilitate poor roads in mining operational communities, and renovate homes damaged by quarry blasts, but that such responsibilities had been neglected over the years.

The Mineral Commission assured the communities actions would be taken on their concerns in their next meeting with the quarry companies.

Mr Isaac Asirifi Arago, Eastern Regional Programmes Officer for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), urged miners to engage in responsible extraction of minerals to protect public health and safety, as well as for future generations.

The EPA ordered quarry companies in the Yilo and Lower Manya Krobo municipalities to provide it with quarterly and annual environmental reports.

These reports should cover updates on the quality of air, water, and noise in their operational areas.

Mr Arago explained that to maintain the quality of noise, air, and water, all quarry activities should take place during the day, untarred roads should be watered regularly, and machines and equipment should be serviced frequently to prevent the emission of exhaust gas.

Again, quarry companies should also keep a minimum distance of 100 metres from any nearby water body to prevent contamination. They should also construct toilet facilities on the site to ensure good sanitation.

GNA

