May Day Parade: President assures workers of review of Labour Law

Bolgatanga (U/E), May 1, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says his Administration will endeavour to complete the review of the country’s Labour Law.

The Law pertains to issues on labour, employers, trade unions and industrial relations.

President Akufo-Addo was addressing a national parade to mark the 2023 International Workers’ Day celebration, in the Upper East capital of Bolgatanga.

He said the welfare and wellbeing of the Ghanaian worker remained a priority for the Government.

Organised labour, led by the Trades Union Congress (TUC), has been pushing for a review of what it describes “as outmoded laws governing employment in the country’.

It says the current laws cannot address the challenges facing the contemporary worker, especially in terms of job security, income security, life and safety.

The International Workers’ Day, also known as Labour Day or May Day, falls on May 1, and is a public holiday in over 80 countries, including Ghana.

It is meant to celebrate the contributions of workers, promote their rights and commemorate the labour movement.

Ghana is commemorating this year’s Day under the theme: “Protecting Incomes and Pensions in an Era of Economic Crisis: Our responsibility”.

In recognition of workers’ contribution to the nation’s growth, President Akufo-Addo said: “I celebrate you our gallant workers for your hard work, selflessness, sacrifice, patriotism and commitment to the development of our beloved nation.

“Your contributions would be duly recognised and rewarded. And, I urge you to remain steadfast and focused in your pursuit of excellence.”

He appealed to Organised Labour to work with the Government in addressing the socio-economic challenges confronting the nation in order to provide a stronger base for rapid growth and development.

On the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s war with Ukraine on the economy, he assured that, “Ghana will emerge stronger from these economic challenges”.

President Nana Akufo-Addo reminded workers of the need to always resort to dialogue, consultations and engagements in addressing labour issues.

This, he said, was critical to building consensus on issues of national significance for the benefit of the citizenry.

Dr. Yaw Baah, General-Secretary of the TUC, said Ghanaian workers would continue to work hard in building a robust and resilient economy.

He bemoaned the treatment of some local workers by international companies, especially the abuse of their labour rights and privileges, saying the TUC had resolved to work in protecting those workers.

“We do not think our Government should allow such a thing to happen in our society at this age,” he noted.

More than 30 unions participated in the parade.

